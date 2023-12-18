Japan, ASEAN agree on enhancing ties in response to China's increasing influence

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reached an agreement to enhance their relations in both security and economic domains in response to China's increasing influence.



The accord was made during the Japan-ASEAN summit in Tokyo, commemorating the 50th anniversary of their friendship and cooperation, as reported by Kyodo News.



Notably, Myanmar's junta regime was excluded from the regional summit due to the military coup in 2021. Timor Leste, however, participated as an observer, with ASEAN expressing a principled agreement to admit the nation as its 11th member.



In a joint vision statement issued post-meeting, the leaders committed to intensify collaboration on maritime security, reinforce supply chains, advocate sustainable energy practices, and enhance people-to-people exchanges across various sectors.



A noteworthy development was the announcement of a new initiative for the next-generation car industry, aiming to strategize ASEAN's continued role as a major hub for auto production and exports.



Further initiatives include supporting digital startups and expediting public and private investments for decarbonization, aligning with efforts to bolster the economy in the rapidly growing region.



The leaders also unveiled plans for the implementation of their agreements, encompassing 130 projects in specific collaborative fields such as agriculture, sports, culture, education, as well as tourism.

