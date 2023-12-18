(MENAFN) In the aftermath of perceived disappointments for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Washington, Timofey Bordachev sheds light on the European Union's nuanced approach to the situation, emphasizing the bloc's strategic use of Ukraine as a bargaining chip in its relations with the United States.



While Zelensky may view Ukraine's setbacks in Washington with dismay, the European Union sees an opportune moment to leverage the slowdown in financial support as a negotiating tool with the United States. Bordachev underscores that the European Union, grappling with internal and external challenges, perceives the initiation of negotiations for the accession of Ukraine or Moldova as a low-risk move that could yield diplomatic dividends.



The recent European Union summit decision, according to Bordachev, does not significantly alter the bloc's trajectory. Rather, it reflects the European Union's overarching focus on navigating relations with key international actors – the United States, Russia, and China.



Notably absent, however, is a clear emphasis on the bloc's internal development for the betterment of its citizens. Bordachev posits that this shift away from a citizen-centric approach has long characterized European politicians, who appear to prioritize personal prospects over the future of the states they lead.



Officially, Hungary is portrayed as the primary obstacle to positive decisions regarding aid to Ukraine and potential European Union membership for Kiev. Bordachev contends that the reality is more intricate, with the principal interlocutor for Brussels being its ally, the United States. While Western European nations may not encounter significant obstacles in allocating funds to Ukraine or initiating membership negotiations, the geopolitical chess game at play suggests a complex interplay of interests and strategies between the European Union and the United States. This analysis delves into the multifaceted dynamics influencing the European Union's diplomatic maneuvers and sheds light on the intricate dance between power, geopolitics, and the ambitions of European leaders.



