Turkey’s FM urges US to leverage influence on Israel to halt attacks on Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged the United States to leverage its influence over Israel to cease the attacks on the Gaza Strip during his discussions with his American counterpart, Antony Blinken.



As per diplomatic sources, Fidan engaged in a phone conversation with Blinken, covering a range of topics including regional and global issues, as well as the state of Ankara-Washington relations.



During the discourse on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Fidan highlighted the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the need for the U.S. to exert pressure on Israel to halt the attacks.



Additionally, Fidan stressed the importance of bringing Israel to the negotiating table to initiate a political process aimed at achieving a fair and enduring peace through a two-state solution, following the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire.



The sources indicate that both leaders underscored the significance of maintaining bilateral relations in line with the spirit of the U.S.-Turkey alliance.



Furthermore, topics such as Sweden's NATO membership, the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, and collaboration in the defense industry were also addressed during the discussions.

