               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED


12/18/2023 1:49:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders were informed that the annual general meeting (AGM) which had been convened to take place on 17 November 2023 at Sasol Place, Sandton, South Africa could not take place due to disruption by protestors. Notice is hereby given that Sasol's AGM will be reconvened and held electronically by means of Sasol's electronic meeting platform on Friday, 19 January 2024 at 14:00 to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM.

The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:

Issuer name

Sasol Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000006896

JSE code

SOL

ISIN number

ZAE000151817

JSE code

SOLBE1

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

Electronic communication

Record date – to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting

Friday, 8 December 2023

Publication/ posting date

Monday, 18 December 2023

Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting

Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Record date - Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting

Friday, 12 January 2024

Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)

Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon as possible, preferably between Monday, 15
January 2024 until Thursday, 18
January
2024

* Note that Forms of Proxy may be submitted to the Transfer Secretaries anytime

before exercising voting rights at the AGM

Meeting date

14:00 on Friday, 19 January 2024

Publication of results

Monday, 22 January 2024

Website link

For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]

SOURCE Sasol Limited

MENAFN18122023003732001241ID1107615035

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search