NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SASOL LIMITED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders were informed that the annual general meeting (AGM) which had been convened to take place on 17 November 2023 at Sasol Place, Sandton, South Africa could not take place due to disruption by protestors. Notice is hereby given that Sasol's AGM will be reconvened and held electronically by means of Sasol's electronic meeting platform on Friday, 19 January 2024 at 14:00 to transact the business stated in the notice of AGM.
The information pertaining to the AGM is as follows:
|
Issuer name
|
Sasol Limited
|
Type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000006896
|
JSE code
|
SOL
|
ISIN number
|
ZAE000151817
|
JSE code
|
SOLBE1
|
Meeting type
|
Annual General Meeting
|
Meeting venue
|
Electronic communication
|
Record date – to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice of meeting
|
Friday, 8 December 2023
|
Publication/ posting date
|
Monday, 18 December 2023
|
Last day to trade – Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting
|
Tuesday, 9 January 2024
|
Record date - Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting
|
Friday, 12 January 2024
|
Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)
|
Forms of Proxy must be submitted as soon as possible, preferably between Monday, 15
January 2024 until Thursday, 18
January
2024
* Note that Forms of Proxy may be submitted to the Transfer Secretaries anytime
before exercising voting rights at the AGM
|
Meeting date
|
14:00 on Friday, 19 January 2024
|
Publication of results
|
Monday, 22 January 2024
|
Website link
|
For further information, please contact:
Sasol Investor Relations,
Tiffany Sydow, VP Investor Relations
Telephone: +27 (0) 71 673 1929
[email protected]
SOURCE Sasol Limited
