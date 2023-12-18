Mezcal Market Size To Hit USD 2,065.04 Million By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies covered in mezcal market are Ilegal Mezcal (U.S.), Mezcal Vago (Mexico), Rey Campero (Mexico), Wahaka Mezcal (Mexico), Casa Cortés (Mexico), Xiaman Spirits GmbH (Austria), Diageo Plc. (U.K.), Pernod Ricard (France), Mezcal Amarás (Mexico), SU Casa Mezcal (U.S.) and more players profiled. Pune, india, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mezcal market size was valued at USD 922.02 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 1,016.43 million in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 2,065.04 million by 2030, recording a CAGR of 10.66% during the forecast period. Mezcal is a traditional Mexican distilled drink made from the fermented juices of cooked agave plants. The spirit is made from many varieties of agave, except blue agave, and is majorly produced in Oaxaca, Mexico. The demand for artisanal and crafted spirits is rising in Japan, the U.S., Canada, and Europe. This global demand is expected to foster market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Mezcal Market, 2023-2030." Get a Free Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Mezcal Market Research Report:

Ilegal Mezcal (U.S.)

Mezcal Vago (Mexico)

Rey Campero (Mexico)

Wahaka Mezcal (Mexico)

Casa Cortés (Mexico)

Xiaman Spirits GmbH (Austria)

Diageo Plc. (U.K.)

Pernod Ricard (France)

Mezcal Amarás (Mexico) SU Casa Mezcal (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 10.66% 2030 Value Projection USD 2,065.04 Million Mezcal Market Size in 2023 USD 1,016.43 Million Historical Data 2017-2021 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Age By Distribution Channel Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Mezcal Market Drivers Growing Emphasis on Acquiring Premium Mezcal Producers by Major Players to Propel Industry Growth Rising Interest in Mexican Culture Among Consumers to Fuel Market Expansion

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segmentation:

Freshness and Great Taste to Make Mezcal Joven Popular Among Millennials

Based on age, the market is segmented into mezcal joven, mezcal reposado, and mezcal anejo. The mezcal joven segment is expected to capture a major market share as more millennials are consuming this drink to taste the agave, which is still retained in the spirit as it has not been aged. It also has great freshness and taste, which will further boost its popularity among millennials.

Wide Accessibility and Convenience to Boost Customer Footfall at On-Premises Distribution Channels

Based on the distribution channel, the market is classified into on-premises and off-premises. The on-premises segment might hold a significant mezcal market share. On-premises channels, such as bars and restaurants offer great convenience while accessing a wide range of agave-based drinks, which will prompt more customers to try new drinks at these places.

Concerning region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and highlights its competitive landscape and latest trends. It also provides an overview of the recent industry developments, the regulatory scenarios in key countries, and insights on the related markets. Apart from these factors, the market report covers many other factors that have contributed to the market's growth.

Get a Quote Now:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Focus on Acquisition of High-End Manufacturers to Augment Market Growth

The market is witnessing notable growth as more young customers are experimenting with different types of drinks and want to stay open to new drinking experiences. The demand for flavored and exotic agave drinks is also rising, which will help the market grow. Moreover, many key market players are planning to acquire premium or high-end mezcal manufacturers to increase their product range and global reach.

However, loss of genetic diversity and extreme changes in weather conditions can restrict the mezcal market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rise in Product Sales from Off-Premises Stores During Pandemic Accelerated Market Growth

The initial stages of the pandemic caused a major decline in the on-premises sales of mezcals, such as bars and restaurants due to their closure during this period. However, the off-premises channels, such as liquor stores and online platforms witnessed a robust rise in the sales of these beverages. This growth is attributed to the convenience offered while purchasing agave-based spirits.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Owing to Rising Popularity of Agave-based Drinks

North America is predicted to dominate the global market as customers across the U.S. are increasing their preference for agave-based drinks. In fact, mezcal has become a staple drink in the U.S. due to its smoky and distinct flavor. Moreover, the rising popularity of cocktails will further drive the regional market growth.

Europe might exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period as more customers have been showing interest in agave-based drinks in recent years.

Ask for Customization:

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies to Enter Partnership Agreements to Boost Market Position

Some of the key market players are increasing their focus on partnerships, mergers, new product launches, and business investments to enter this market and gain a strong competitive edge. This is due to the accumulation of a large customer base by mezcal in various countries. Companies globally are focusing on its popularity by introducing new products.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Market Overview of Related/Parent Market



Industry SWOT Analysis



Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches



Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis



Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market





Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Mezcal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Age (Value)







Mezcal Joven







Mezcal Reposado





Mezcal Anejo





By Distribution Channel (Value)







On-premise





Off-premise





By Region (Value)







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific

Rest of World

North America Mezcal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Age (Value)







Mezcal Joven







Mezcal Reposado





Mezcal Anejo





By Distribution Channel (Value)







On-premise





Off-premise





By Country







U.S.







Canada

Mexico

Europe Mezcal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Age (Value)







Mezcal Joven







Mezcal Reposado





Mezcal Anejo





By Distribution Channel (Value)







On-premise





Off-premise





By Country







Germany







France







Spain







Italy







U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Mezcal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary





By Age (Value)







Mezcal Joven







Mezcal Reposado





Mezcal Anejo





By Distribution Channel (Value)







On-premise





Off-premise





By Country







China







India







Japan







Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World Mezcal Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030









10.1. Key Findings / Summary





By Age (Value)







Mezcal Joven







Mezcal Reposado





Mezcal Anejo





By Distribution Channel (Value)







On-premise





Off-premise





By Country







Colombia







South Africa







UAE Rest in the World

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Notable Industry Development:

July 2023: Mala Mia, a U.S.-based mezcal manufacturer, entered the spirits market with the introduction of four new mezcal expressions, namely Espadín, Ensamble, Cuishe, and Tepeztate. The new drinks are named after the species of agave that is used to make them.

Read Related Insights:

Alcoholic Beverages Market to Reach 4,102.3 Billion by 2029 | Growing at a CAGR of 9.78%

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Mezcal Market