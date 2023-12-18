Renault Group: Alpine Racing Ltd Finalises The Sale Of 24% Of Its Share Capital For €200M To Investor Group Led By Otro Capital



Alpine announces the closing of the acquisition of a 24% stake in Alpine Racing Ltd by a group of investors for €200m, valuing the company at around $900 million.

The aim of this investment is to support and accelerate international development of the Alpine F1 team. In October 2023, Otro Capital announced the addition of international athletes and sports investors to its investors group, reinforcing its expertise in the world of sports.



Boulogne-Billancourt, 18 December 2023 – Renault Group and Alpine announce the closing of the investment by Otro Capital of €200 million in Alpine Racing Ltd (based in England), announced on 26 June 2023, in the form of a 24% equity stake, to support Alpine's growth strategy and sporting ambitions in Formula 1. Alec Scheiner, co-founder and partner of Otro Capital, has joined the Alpine Racing Ltd board.

The transaction values Alpine Racing Ltd at around $900 million following the investment, allowing Alpine to develop its Formula 1 image globally across media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

On 17 October 2023, Otro Capital announced the arrival of international and championship-winning athletes and sports investors in its investor group which includes RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investments. The inclusion of these premier investors strengthens Otro's strategic partnership with Alpine F1, combining leading expertise in different areas of the sport's ecosystem and enabling Alpine F1 to reach new fans:



Patrick Mahomes : Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, two-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Travis Kelce : Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, eight-time consecutive NFL Pro-Bowl and two-time Super Bowl champion.

Rory McIlroy : four-time golf major championship winner and currently ranked #2 in the world. Rory invested through Symphony Ventures Capital, a partnership that supports innovative companies in healthcare, technology, and sports.

Anthony Joshua : Olympic boxing gold medallist and two-time former unified world heavyweight champion.

Trent Alexander-Arnold : England international soccer player, Champion's League Champion, and Premier League Champion with Liverpool F.C. (UK).

Juan Mata: Professional football player, World and Euro Cup winner with the Spanish National team. Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea player. Co-Founder of the organization, Common Goal. Roger Ehrenberg : founder of Eberg Ventures, investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.



About BWT Alpine F1 Team

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors' Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under the guidance of CEO Philippe Krief, Alpine is a French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé. The Alpine Business Unit was created in 2021 and became the brand dedicated to innovative, authentic, and exclusive sportscars of the Renault Group, benefiting from the heritage and craftsmanship of its historic plant in Dieppe as well as the engineering mastery from BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing, and Alpine Cars.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group's ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

About Otro Capital

Otro Capital is an operator-founded private investment firm focused on sports, media, gaming, and entertainment, targeting under-monetized and often under-valued assets. The Otro team, led by Alec Scheiner, Brent Stehlik, Niraj Shah, and Isaac Halyard, has operated and invested in the sports ecosystem for the last twenty-five years. Otro targets investments that share three common factors (i) a differentiated access via a network of sports operators and owners, (ii) valuable intellectual property and (iii) an ability to add value via company building experience and direct operational expertise.

