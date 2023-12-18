Guar Gum Market To Worth USD 2.01 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies covered in guar gum market are Cargill Corporation (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), ALTRAFINE GUMS (India), VIKAS WSP LTD. (India), NEELKANTH POLYMERS (India) , ASHAPURA PROTEINS LTD. (India) , Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Shree Ram India Gums (India), India Glycols Ltd. (India) and more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The guar gum market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 1.25 billion in 2023 to USD 2.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.05% during 2023-2030. Guar gum, known as cluster bean gum, guaran gum, and goma guar, is a natural galactomannan polysaccharide extracted from the guar plant's endosperm. These guar crops or plants are native to South Asian nations, including Pakistan and India, and have been cultivated for centuries in these countries. The anticipated rise in the adoption of guaran gum in the food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Fortune Business InsightsTM mentioned this in a report titled, “Guar Gum Market, 2023-2030.” Get a Free Sample Research PDF: Leading Players Featured in the Guar Gum Market Research Report:

Cargill Corporation (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

ALTRAFINE GUMS (India)

VIKAS WSP LTD. (India)

NEELKANTH POLYMERS (India)

ASHAPURA PROTEINS LTD. (India)

Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Shree Ram India Gums (India) India Glycols Ltd., (India) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.05 % 2030 Value Projection USD 2.01 Billion Guar Gum Market Size in 2023 USD 1.25 Billion Historical Data 2017-2021 No. of Pages 180 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Grade

By Application By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Guar Gum Market Drivers Growing Expansion of the Oil & Gas Industry Accelerates Guaran Gum Usage Soaring Health & Nutritional Benefits Increases the Guar Gum's Intake

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

Segments:

Growing Use of Industrial Grade Gums in Different Applications Drives Industrial Segment Growth

By grade, the market is segmented into food grade, industrial grade, and pharmaceutical grade. The industrial-grade segment leads the market, driven by the growing use of industrial-grade gums as stabilizers, thickeners, emulsifiers, and gelling agents in applications like water drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and geological drilling.

High Efficiency of Guar Gums in Oil Drilling Processes to Drive Oil & Gas Segment Growth

Based on application, the market is classified into food & beverage, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and others. The market is also classified by application into food & beverage, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals. The oil & gas segment dominates during the forecast period, propelled by the remarkable properties and efficiency of guar gum in oil drilling processes.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Report Coverage

The report offers:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Get a Quote Now:

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Expansion of the Oil and gas Industry Boosts Market Growth

The expanding oil & gas industry significantly boosts market growth. Guar gum plays a crucial role in the complex processes of producing oil and natural gas, leveraging state-of-the-art technology. Its benefits as a viscousness stabilizer and fragmenting fluid minerals enhance its acceptability.

However, increasing prices of guar-based products may pose challenges to consumer adoption during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Rising Expansion of Oil & Gas Industry to Aid Market Growth in North America

North America holds the majority of the guar gum market share and is the leading region in terms of market revenue. This growth is attributed to the expanding oil and gas industry and the rising demand for processed foods in the region.

Europe, the second fastest-growing region, experiences strong growth in energy industries such as natural gas and oil, along with key food producers.

COVID-19 Impact

Increased Demand for Natural Products During Pandemic Propelled Market Growth

The guar gum market growth was positive during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased demand for natural products, driven by rising health and wellness concerns, contributed to this growth. Notably, the food sector experienced high demand for guar during the pandemic. Post-pandemic, the market is projected to continue growing due to increasing global exports of guaran gums.

Ask for Customization:

Competitive Landscape

Rising Key Players Focus on Expanding Production Capacity to Aid Market Growth

Key players in the guar gum market, such as Rama Gum Industries, DuPont de Nemours and Company, and Cargill Corporation, focus on expanding their production capacity, thereby further propelling market growth during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Contents:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Overview of the Parent/Related Markets



Supply Chain Analysis



Regulatory Analysis



Recent Industry Developments – Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, & New Product Launches



Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19





Impact of COVID-19 on the Market





Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic

Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Guar Gum Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Grade







Food Grade







Industrial Grade





Pharmaceutical Grade





By Application







Food & Beverage









Bakery & Confectionery









Dairy & Frozen Food









Beverages







Others







Oil & Gas







Pharmaceuticals







Textiles





Others





By Region







North America







Europe







Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America Guar Gum Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030



Key Findings / Summary



Market Size Estimates and Forecast





By Grade







Food Grade







Industrial Grade





Pharmaceutical Grade





By Application







Food & Beverage









Bakery & Confectionery









Dairy & Frozen Food









Beverages Others

TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

Key Industry Development

March 2022 – The Indian NGO, S M Sehgal Foundation, partnered with Ashland LLC on the 'Sustainable Cluster Beans Project.' This initiative, covering 250 farms across 10 villages in Sriganganagar, aimed to educate farmers on optimal cultivation techniques and sugar production methods for cluster beans.

Read Related Insights:

Hydrocolloids Market to Hit USD 13.30 Billion by 2027; Growing Demand for Convenience Food Products to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business InsightsTM

Water Soluble Polymers Market to Reach USD 50.76 Billion by 2028 | Global Water Soluble Polymers Industry Trends, Comprehensive Analysis, Recent Development, Opportunities, Research Report by Fortune Business InsightsTM

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Guar Gum Market