Israel creates its own worst enemy

(MENAFN) In the intricate tapestry of Middle Eastern history, the ongoing battle for Gaza is just another chapter in Israel's long-standing military engagements within Arab nations and territories. As the world witnesses the brutality of the conflict, it prompts reflection on historical precedents where the distinction between war and terrorism blurred. One such episode was the 1982 Lebanon War, a conflict that, despite Israel emerging as the victor, ultimately gave rise to a more formidable adversary.



By the mid-1970s, Israel had already triumphed over the regular armies of several Arab nations. Yet, a resilient and unyielding foe persisted in the form of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), led by Yasser Arafat. Initially based in Jordan, the PLO faced conflict with local authorities and was consequently compelled to relocate to Lebanon.



Lebanon, a picturesque but internally divided Arab country to the north of Israel, became the stage for complex internal contradictions. With a substantial Arab-Christian community boasting its own militia, alongside a diverse population of Muslims, including both Shiites and Sunnis, and the Druze, the country was a melting pot of tensions. The influx of numerous and combative Palestinians further exacerbated the volatile political landscape. In 1975, Lebanon descended into civil war, pitting the government and Christian armed groups against



Palestinians and Muslim militants. The conflict, marked by a lack of adherence to ceasefire agreements, unfolded in city streets and intertwined with acts of terrorism.



The 1982 Lebanon War, ostensibly a victory for Israel, revealed a paradoxical outcome. While the military might of the Jewish state prevailed, the aftermath witnessed the unintended consequence of nurturing a more determined and formidable adversary. This historical episode serves as a cautionary tale, prompting a closer examination of the complex interplay between military victories, geopolitical dynamics, and the unintended emergence of adversaries in the volatile landscape of the Middle East.



