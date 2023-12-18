Kerala: Guv Vs CM; Left Wants Guv To Be Recalled

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (IANS) The tiff between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharpened with the latter on Monday demanding that the Centre should examine "what's wrong with Khan who is out to destroy the peace of the state".

Vijayan said unexpected behavior from Khan is being witnessed.

"This has happened never before in any state. Just imagine the words he has been using which include, bloody, rascal, bloody Kannur. We are seriously thinking to approach the Centre and other places. Has such a situation happened in any state. Things have reached a situation where the Governor here is out to destroy the peace of our state," said Vijayan.

On Monday, the Left Democratic Front convener P demanded that Khan should be recalled.

"None has a clue on why he is behaving like this and it's now clear he is dancing to the directives of the Sangh Parivar forces which is a dangerous thing. The best that can be done to save Kerala from further embarrassment caused by him is to recall him,” said Jayarajan, a veteran CPI(M) leader, also a former State Minister.

Recently, Khan took on the challenge of the SFI, student wing of the CPI(M), when he decided to stay in the campus of the Calicut University on Saturday, Sunday and return to the state capital later in the day.

Black banners and posters were placed inside the campus, just outside the University Guest House where the Governor was staying. The poster read that Khan is a Sanghi.

Miffed at those posters, Khan instructed a top Police official to see that the banners were removed and asked his office to serve a notice to the University Vice-chancellor seeking explanation.

"The governor has taken a serious note of the action of the State Police, on the direction of the Chief Minister, in placing posters defamatory to the Governor in the campus of the Calicut University, a statement by Raj Bhavan said.

Khan said such "deliberate actions of the Chief Minister precipitate the breakdown of constitutional machinery."

"The black banners and posters have been placed inside the campus, just outside the University Guest House where the Governor is staying. The Hon'ble Governor feels that this cannot happen without the direction of the Chief Minister and that this clearly is the beginning of the collapse of the constitutional machinery in the State," the statement added.

