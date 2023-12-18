Attempts Being Made To 'Finish Off' Lingayat Leadership: Community Seer

(MENAFN- IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (IANS) Lingayat seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Balehosur has said that attempts are being made to eliminate second-rung leaders and major religious pontiffs of the community in the state.

The statement was made in the presence of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar during a programme organised to celebrate Swamiji's 68th birthday on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, the seer stated, "There is a systematic conspiracy to destroy the mutts and second-rung leadership in state politics. I don't know if I should be talking about this on this occasion of birthday, but we must not tolerate one's destruction."

"Religious seers and political leadership are strong pillars for society. We should ensure that the pillar of Lingayat leadership is stronger, and the time has come to be awakened in this regard," the seer said.

Referring to Hindu purans, Dingaleshwara Swamiji said: "Leaders of the community and religious pontiffs must be given weapons to ensure their protection."

He said, "The goddess did not have a weapon. After receiving weapons from others, she destroyed evil forces. I am referring to this because our leaders need to be given weapons. There is a conspiracy in Karnataka to weaken strong leaders, and religious seers are no exception. Even religious seers are targeted and defamed."

