Serbian Progressive Party secures majority of seats in parliamentary elections

(MENAFN) Following the snap parliamentary and local elections held on Sunday, Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic has announced his victory.



Vucic declared that his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), listed on the ballot as "Aleksandar Vucic — Serbia must not stop!," secured a majority in the 250-seat parliament by garnering 46.5 percent of the vote.



''Serbia must not stop! won 127 seats based on a sample of 76 percent of the counted votes,'' he stated.



To secure a majority in the 250-seat assembly, a total of 126 seats are required. President Vucic declared that "Serbia must not stop!" also emerged victorious in the local elections for the capital, Belgrade. Additionally, they claimed 67-69 seats out of the 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina.



Despite Vucic's announcement in May about stepping down as the leader of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), citing the need for a new approach to unify the country, party representatives maintain that he remains their leader. The SNS has been in power since 2012.



The Republic Election Commission reported a turnout of over 51.93 percent two hours before polling stations closed. Notably, Serbia conducted snap general and local elections on Sunday, encompassing the 250-seat parliament, the 120-member Assembly of the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, and municipal councils.

MENAFN18122023000045015839ID1107615000