Israeli airstrikes kill over 30 Palestinians in Jabalia in northern Gaza

(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes on houses in the city of Jabalia in northern Gaza on Sunday resulted in the tragic loss of more than 30 Palestinian lives, with additional individuals reported as missing, as per information from a Palestinian news outlet.



Civil defense teams have been engaged in the challenging task of recovering bodies, managing to retrieve over 30 so far.



The grim situation further unfolds with an estimated 100 people believed to be still trapped beneath the rubble, emphasizing the urgent and complex rescue efforts required in the aftermath of the airstrikes.



The Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip continues, stemming from the cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. The retaliation has taken the form of both air and ground attacks, contributing to a distressing toll on the Palestinian population.



According to Gaza's health authorities, the casualties have reached a staggering count, with at least 18,800 Palestinians losing their lives, predominantly comprised of women and children.



Additionally, the number of those injured has risen to 51,000, underscoring the severity of the situation and the profound humanitarian impact on the region.

