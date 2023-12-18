Israeli airstrikes kill Palestinian journalist in Al Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident, Palestinian journalist Haneen Al Qashtan, along with her family, lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike targeting their residence in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, as reported by Gaza's Media Office on Sunday.



This devastating event brings the total number of journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 to 95.



The media office's statement alleges that Israel deliberately targeted journalists in Gaza, aiming to suppress the Palestinian narrative, obscure the truth, and impede the dissemination of news and information to both regional and international public opinion. According to the media office, this marks a part of Israel's broader strategy in the ongoing conflict.



The hostilities escalated following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, prompting Israel to launch both air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation.



Since then, the toll on the Palestinian population has been severe, with Gaza's health authorities reporting at least 18,800 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children, and 51,000 injured as a result of the Israeli attacks.



The situation continues to unfold amid international concerns over the escalating violence and its impact on the civilian population.

