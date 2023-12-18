Opinion: Peru’S Leadership In Disarray – A Call For Change

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) Peru's political landscape is in turmoil, with President Dina Boluarte's approval plummeting to a mere 9% and Congress sinking even lower at 5%.



These figures, revealed by the Instituto de Estudios Peruanos (IEP) and reported by La República, paint a picture of a government in crisis.



Boluarte's disapproval rating has soared to 84%, signaling deep-seated dissatisfaction among Peruvians.



This situation isn't just confined to Lima.



In regions beyond the capital, particularly among the middle and lower socio-economic classes and among 25 to 39-year-olds, discontent is even more palpable.



Boluarte's approval rate took a nosedive from 19.3% in January to a paltry 9.3% by year's end.



The decline is stark in central and northern Peru, slightly less so in the south and east, and somewhat mitigated in Lima.



The Congress fares no better, with its lowest approval rating since its term began in July 2021.







This dramatic decrease is not just a numerical downturn; it's a reflection of the public's growing exasperation with political mismanagement and perceived corruption.



The recent passing of controversial laws and the involvement of some members in alleged criminal activities have only exacerbated the situation.

More than just a political dip

Eight out of ten surveyed express a bleak view of Boluarte's first year, and the disapproval cuts across all demographics.



Comparatively, she fares worse in terms of approval decline than her predecessors Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra, and Pedro Castillo at similar points in their presidencies.



The survey's findings indicate more than just a political dip. They reflect a profound disillusionment with the current state of governance in Peru.



The populace's perception of increased corruption and a lack of faith in their leaders points to a dire need for fundamental political reforms.



These ratings are not mere numbers; they are a clarion call for change, echoing the frustrations and aspirations of the Peruvian people.



The government must heed this call, address the root causes of this discontent, and forge a path towards genuine political stability and integrity.

