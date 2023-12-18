Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Growth & Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The overproduction of epidermal cells is a symptom of Psoriasis, an autoimmune inflammatory disease. This overproduction of skin cells results in Psoriasis, a painful and irritating skin condition characterized by inflammation, red lesions, and plaque formation. Psoriatic arthritis (PSA) and plaque psoriasis are the most different diseases. Psoriatic arthritis, an inflammation of the joints, will develop in approximately 30% of individuals with this condition. This information is based on research published by Celgene Corporation.

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects the joints and the areas (entheses) of the bones where tendons and ligaments adhere to the bones. "psoriatic arthritis treatment" can refer to either a treatment method or a substance used to cease or reduce psoriatic arthritis symptoms. To reduce the likelihood of impairment, this treatment focuses on minimizing epidermis involvement and joint pain. Psoriatic arthritis is a degenerative disease associated with Psoriasis that can last years. Several symptoms characterize psoriatic arthritis, but the most common are pitted and pitted and pitted nails, distended fingers and toes, and sensitive joints.

Market Dynamics The rise in the Prevalence of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis Disease Drives the Global Market

As psoriasis and its related disorder, psoriatic arthritis, become more prevalent, the demand for medications to treat psoriatic arthritis is expected to increase. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), 125 million people in the globe have psoriasis, and 10 to 30 percent of those people develop psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the joints and skin lesions. In Western nations, the alarming rise in the preponderance of immunological diseases, such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, is a significant factor in expanding the global market. As a result, it is anticipated that as the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease increases, so will the demand for products that treat the condition, thereby driving the expansion of the global market.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging MarketsCreates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of the market for psoriatic arthritis treatment products is anticipated to be propelled by opportunities in new, emerging markets. The availability of improved healthcare infrastructure, the expansion of pharmaceutical companies, and the rising demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment products are anticipated to drive these prospects. The surge in demand for advanced manufacturing systems and the government's substantial investments to improve healthcare infrastructure are contributing to expanding markets in emerging nations, causing the healthcare industry to flourish. This is contributing to the market's rapid expansion.

Moreover, emerging markets such as China and India are centers of the pharmaceutical industry, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for drugs necessary for treating psoriatic arthritis, thereby significantly contributing to the expansion of the global market. It is anticipated that this demand will propel the expansion of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global psoriatic arthritis treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period. A significant factor driving the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market in the region is the presence of major key players like AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Pfizer Inc. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities combined with skilled medical professionals, rise in the number of R&D centers, rise in the prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease, rise in demand for drugs that treat psoriatic arthritis, and all of these factors significantly contribute to the growth of the North American market.

Additionally, the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) claims that American companies carry out more than half of all pharmaceutical R&D worldwide and own the intellectual property rights (IPR) for most new medications. This is primarily attributable to the development of sophisticated psoriatic arthritis treatment products, the rise in the use of psoriatic arthritis medications, the spike in the manufacturing of biologics and generic medications, and the expansion of nongovernmental and governmental activities to support healthcare.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period. Due to its large population, increased consumer awareness of psoriatic arthritis treatment options, and the prevalence of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis disease in various countries, this area presents an attractive potential for the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. An increase in generic and biologic drug production, expansion of the R&D industry, a surge in healthcare reforms, and technological developments all contribute to Asia-Pacific being predicted to grow at the quickest rate throughout the projected period. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the increased focus of top manufacturers on increasing their geographic presence in developing Asia-Pacific nations to take advantage of the market's high growth possibilities would present lucrative opportunities for market expansion.



The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at

USD 8.92 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 27.01 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 13.1%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on drug type, the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is bifurcated into NSAIDs, DMARDs, biologics, and others. The biologics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is segmented into prescription and OTC. The prescription segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period.

Based on the route of administration, the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is bifurcated into injectable, oral, and topical. The injectable segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.70% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global psoriatic arthritis treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.40% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., and UCB S.A.



In November 2023,

Takeda announced that the company would present positive results from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2b trial evaluating TAK-279, an investigational oral, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with next-generation selectivity, in patients with active psoriatic arthritis. In November 2023,

Amgen announced results from the global Phase 4 FOREMOST study evaluating Otezla® (apremilast) in patients with early oligoarticular psoriatic arthritis.



NSAIDs

DMARDs

Biologics Others



Prescription OTC



Injectable

Oral Topical



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA



Market NewsGlobal Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market: Segmentation By Drug TypeBy TypeBy Route of AdministrationBy Regions