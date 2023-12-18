In Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Share & Demand By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) In Vitro toxicology testing is used to determine the toxicity of a substance on non-living cells or tissues. It is a crucial component of preclinical safety evaluation in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and regulatory industries. The primary goal is to identify and evaluate the harmful effects of compounds on human health, casting light on their potential dangers and contributing to the development of safer products. This testing method isolates cells, tissues, or organ systems and observes their response to the test chemical.

Methods include assays for cell viability, genotoxicity, enzyme activity, and receptor binding studies. Researchers can measure cytotoxicity, oxidative stress, mutagenicity, and additional toxicological endpoints. In vitro toxicology testing yields immediate results and eliminates the need for animal testing, allowing scientists to screen many substances swiftly.

Market Dynamics Opposition to Animal Testing Drives the Global Market

Historically, animal testing has been the cornerstone of novel chemical safety assessments. Time-consuming and costly preclinical animal experimentation is required to screen potential drug candidates. Over 100 million animals are used for labor in the aerospace, biomedical, automotive, consumer product testing, military, cognitive research, and agricultural industries; 95 percent of these animals are not legally protected. However, several countries have recently advocated for a ban on animal experimentation of chemicals. In addition, traditional animal-based risk assessment methods are believed to be insufficient for a comprehensive evaluation of the potential injury associated with a specific chemical when considering low-dose exposure. New prediction and testing models based on in vitro and computer modeling are required for a more effective safety evaluation.

Availability of More Toxicology Databases to Businesses Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Predictive toxicology and structure-based approaches have been significantly impacted by the wish to accelerate the toxicological examination of compounds, use fewer animals, and employ less expensive tools. To enhance the efficacy of predictive toxicology techniques, the field must have access to the largest repository of preliminary toxicological data that is also comparable and interoperable. Databases containing information on chemical safety profiles, modes of action, genetic effects, information on fatal doses, diverse formulations, and toxicogenomic data will facilitate the efficient use of alternative toxicological testing methods. These databases will also reduce the need for animal testing by eliminating the need for repetitive toxicity tests on the same substances for safety evaluation.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global in vitro toxicology testing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.60% over the forecast period. North America's in vitro toxicology testing market was the largest global market. This was achieved due to several factors, including an increase in the amount of money spent on healthcare, an increase in the focus of government bodies on drug discovery, and the provision of suitable infrastructure for the growth and development of technologies related to drug discovery. The manufacturing of chemicals, cosmetics, and medical devices are just some industries that have recently benefited from the rapid development of novel, cost-effective, and non-animal testing procedures to determine the level of risk posed by new products.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.81% over the forecast period. A significant source of revenue is anticipated to come from the Asia Pacific region because of nations like China, India, and Korea. To encourage the use of in vitro toxicity testing throughout Asian nations, several organizations have been founded. For instance, the Center of Alternative Methods for Safety Evaluation of Cosmetics (CAMSEC) was founded in Korea to present innovative, trustworthy alternatives to animal testing. From the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, CAMSEC receives money. The launch of numerous regional programs is expected to affect the organizations engaged in toxicological testing positively. The Singapore-based TÜV SÜD PSB, which provides testing and product certification services, including services for in vitro toxicity, is one such organization that is expected to gain.



The global in vitro toxicology testing market size was valued at

USD 11.2 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 28.19 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 10.8%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the end use, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is bifurcated into the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products, diagnostics, chemical industry, and food industry. The chemical industry segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture tech, high throughput tech, molecular imaging, and omics tech. The cell culture tech segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 10.23% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is bifurcated into systemic toxicology, dermal toxicity, endocrine disruption, ocular toxicity, and others. The Systemic Toxicology segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 9.97% over the forecast period.

Based on the method, the global in vitro toxicology testing market is divided into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silica, and ex-vivo. The Cellular Assays segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.07% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global in vitro toxicology testing market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.60% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global in vitro toxicology testing market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; SGS S.A.; Merck KGaA; Eurofins Scientific; Abbott Laboratories; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Evotec S.E.; Thermos Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Quest Diagnostics Incorporated; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Catalent, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; BioIVT; and Getronics.



In June 2023,

Lonza, a global manufacturing partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutraceutical markets, announced it had acquired Synaffix B.V. (Synaffix), a biotechnology company focused on commercializing its clinical-stage technology platform for developing ADCs. This will help the company to expand its global presence. In October 2022,

Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it would expand its laboratory operations in Highland Heights, Kentucky, helping customers deliver life-changing medicines to patients. The current facility, which includes central lab and biomarker operations, provides biopharma customers with high-quality laboratory services to accelerate drug development.



