Receeve Significantly Multiplies Annual Recurring Revenue, Affirming AI's Impact In The Debt Collections Industry

(MENAFN- Pressat) Results solidify the debt collection software provider's position as an innovator.



Berlin, 18.12.2023 - receeve , the leading provider of fully customisable AI-powered solutions for collections and recovery, proudly announces a significant milestone in the company's growth by multiplying its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) amid the current turbulent economic outlook. This growth not only underscores receeve's financial success but also serves as a powerful validation of the positive impact artificial intelligence has in the collections industry.

The substantial increase in ARR is a testament to receeve's commitment to providing innovative solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to drive transformative change. By focusing on customer growth and strategically fostering partnerships, the company has emerged as a leader in the industry, driving digital transformation and innovation in debt management.

receeve's Co-Founder & CEO, Paul Jozefak, expressed enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, "This milestone is a reflection of the value our technology brings to the debt management industry. We're thrilled to have helped our customers and partners build data-driven collections teams that improve consumer experiences and increase revenues. We're looking forward to continuing driving innovation and change in the industry for many more years to come.”

Notably, receeve has not only multiplied ARR but has also outpaced competitors in the industry. The company's innovative, AI-powered solutions have not only fueled its ascent but have positioned receeve as an industry leader, increasing its market share and enabling the company to remain on its projected growth trajectory.



About receeve:

receeve is a fully customisable AI-powered solution for collections & recovery. We simplify the growing complexity of data and systems and empower in-house teams to easily automate processes, engage customers and apply 360° insights to maximise recovery and minimise risk across every stage of credit management - from pre-delinquency to portfolio assignment or sale. A perfect balance of ease of use and power, receeve's cloud-native, no-code platform is fast to deploy, simple to manage and easy to customise and expand. Learn more at

