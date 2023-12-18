ABL DIAGNOSTICS INTRODUCING CRISPRCHEK - A NEW LINE OF ASSAYS USING THE CRISPR TECHNOLOGY

(MENAFN- Pressat)



ABL Diagnostics keeps innovating and developing its Research & Development activities through a new line of PCR detection assays, called CRISPRChek, using the disruptive CRISPR technology.

First CRISPRChek prototypes to be focusing on HIV & SARS-CoV-2 detection and quantification. Ambitions to position such innovation as an alternative to current qPCR detection methodologies used in all molecular biology laboratories.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”) , a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce a major evolution of its research & development activities with the design of CRISPRChek, a new line of molecular assays using the disruptive CRISPR technology.

With the intent to produce kits able to compete with the currently adopted methods for DNA or RNA detection or quantification, ABL Diagnostics is investing in a new technology with the potential to achieve important milestones like ultra-high sensitivity, enhanced-multiplexing capacity, and the ability to operate with various detection systems (LAMP, RPA...).

Usually used for therapy genic applications, ABL Diagnostics ambitions adapting the CRISPR technology for microbiology diagnostics with the objectives to design, to manufacture, and to commercialize a broad range of applications, aligned with the portfolio of genotyping-through-sequencing tests (DeepChek®) already developed by the company. The first prototypes to be developed are targeting HIV-1 and SARS-CoV-2.

Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of Research and Development , explained that“CRISPR is a new technology coming with new challenges”.“Anyhow, I'm confident that our team of experts will face those exciting challenges which will finally lead to innovative assays with the potential to revolution the way molecular detection is currently carried-out by all laboratories worldwide”.

ABOUT ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD) is a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays and end-to-end solutions intended to be used for molecular detection by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) – UltraGene® and for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek® (a very sensitive, robust and sustainable technology allowing precise identification of relevant genomic variations like single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNP), amino-acid mutations, quasispecies like variants of concern, already published or which will be discovered in the future, with known impact on disease prognosis, drug efficacy, pathogen activity...).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications, growing fast year after year to stick to the market needs, with a primary focus on HIV (with CE-IVD marked target-specific assays covering all relevant genes used for drug resistance assessment like reverse transcriptase, protease, integrase and with disruptive Whole Genome Kits), on SARS-CoV-2 (with a CE-IVD marked Whole Genome assay), on Tuberculosis (with a CE-IVD marked multiplex assay targeting genes relevant for first line, second line and new-drugs resistance determination), on viral hepatitis B and C, 16s/18s RNA for taxonomy and microbiome analyses and other viral and bacterial targets. Please consult ABL Diagnostics team for further information about registration status of the ABL Diagnostics' products in your territory.

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic clinical pathology labs, private reference labs and researchers willing to implement an innovative and robust microbiology content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics also develops, manufactures and markets kits for clinical specimen collection – MediaChek® and digital solutions like Nadis®, an CE-marked Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system used in France in more than 200 hospitals managing patients infected by HIV or Viral Hepatitis.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

