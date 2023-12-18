Omarie Mann, CEO Of Rush The Line, Named E

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Omarie Mann, the visionary CEO and Founder of Rush The Line , has been appointed as the new E-Sports and Web3 Committee Chair of the Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition (GSIC) . The GSIC, a non-profit sports industry board, spearheads programs aimed at unifying and modernizing the sporting culture in Georgia. This strategic move underscores Mann's commitment to advancing innovation in the sports and gaming sectors.

As the E-Sports and Web3 Committee Chair, Mann will play a pivotal role in steering initiatives that bridge the gap between traditional sports and the rapidly evolving landscape of e-sports and gaming. The GSIC focuses on attracting sports technology businesses and fostering the launch of new sports enterprises within the state.

Expressing his enthusiasm for this appointment, Mann stated, "It is an honor to contribute to the Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition in a capacity that aligns with the future of sports and entertainment. E-sports and Web3 represent a dynamic and ever-expanding industry, and I am excited to collaborate with the GSIC to drive innovation, growth, and opportunities in Georgia."

The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition aims to position the state as a hub for sports technology, encouraging the development of cutting-edge solutions and attracting businesses at the forefront of sports innovation.

About Rush The Line: Rush The Line, founded by Omarie Mann, is a trailblazer in the digital transformation of hospitality services, specializing in innovative mobile ordering solutions. With a commitment to efficiency, customer satisfaction, and cutting-edge technology, Rush The Line revolutionizes the customer experience in high-traffic venues. For more information visit, .

About the Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition: The Georgia Sports Innovation Coalition is a non-profit organization dedicated to unifying and modernizing the sporting culture in Georgia. By attracting sports technology businesses and launching new sports enterprises, the GSIC positions Georgia as a leader in sports innovation. For more information visit, .