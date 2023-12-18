Defense Forces Repel 16 Enemy Attacks In Avdiivka Sector In Past Day General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine firmly hold the defense in the Avdiivka direction, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. In the past day, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in that sector of the front.

"In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy that does not stop trying to encircle Avdiivka. Our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, 16 enemy attacks were repelled east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and another 11 - south of Tonenke, Nevelske and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region," the report says.

In the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched two missile attacks, 29 airstrikes, and 47 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using five Shahed-136/131-type unmanned aerial vehicles. All combat drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and means.

Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka of Donetsk region; Krynky, Olhivka of Kherson region came under enemy airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were subjected to enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk region and east of Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the districts of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka in Donetsk region. The Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, gaining a foothold.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the district of Novomykhailivka of Donetsk region, where 4 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the invaders did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian warriors continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, conducting counter-battery combat and striking the enemy in the rear.

Throughout the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck the area where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment was contracted, as well as two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit four enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one artillery units and one ammunition depot.