Iranian Currency Rates For December 18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 18, Trend reports. In comparison to December 16, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate showed that 13 currencies increased in price and 22 decreased. According to the CBI, one US dollar is worth 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro is worth 45,847 rials.

Currency Rial on December 18 Rial on December 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,261 53,377 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,311 48,341 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,087 4,096 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,001 4,021 1 Danish krone DKK 6,140 6,145 1 Indian rupee INR 507 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,199 136,568 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,829 14,816 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,548 29,618 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,383 5,383 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,101 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,388 31,406 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,074 26,125 1 South African rand ZAR 2,286 2,301 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,449 1,449 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 469 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,205 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,128 28,202 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,529 31,550 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,238 38,167 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,284 1,284 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,611 31,604 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,744 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,905 5,902 100 Thai baths THB 120,449 120,510 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,996 8,992 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,296 32,320 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,847 45,806 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,164 9,143 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,663 15,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,711 2,705 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 601 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,745 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,347 75,280 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,842 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 467,624 rials and the price of one dollar is 428,382 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 425,113 rials, and the price of $1 is 389,438 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

