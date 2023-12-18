Revenues To State Budget Of Azerbaijan Through Customs Grow

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Revenues to the
state budget of Azerbaijan through customs line increased by 12.4
percent and reached 5.7 billion manat ($3.3 billion) from January
through November 2023, Trend reports.
The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC)
shows that revenues from customs duties amounted to 1.4 billion
manat or $823.5 million (18.6 percent more year-on-year), value
added tax (VAT) revenues amounted to 3.9 billion manat or $2.2
billion (9.8 percent more), excise tax revenues amounted to 205.9
million manat or $121.1 million (37.4 percent more) and road tax
revenues amounted to 39.2 million manat or $23 million (31.5
percent less).
In addition, the State Customs Committee's
contributions to the national budget of Azerbaijan increased from
2021 to 2022 by 30.21 percent, or 5.6 billion manat ($3.2
billion).
Moreover, the SCC fulfilled the forecast for state
budget revenues by 111.29 percent in 2021. The amount transferred
to the state budget amounted to 440.4 million manat ($259.1
million).
In general, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
transferred 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) to the state budget in
2021, which is 10.3 percent more than in 2020.
