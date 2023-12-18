Google Celebrates Qatar National Day With Special Doodle

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Google marks this year's Qatar National Day with its trademark Doodle on the platform's homepage.

Users are greeted with Qatar's flag, fluttering against a blue sky, on Google's homepage as the country celebrates its national day today, December 18, 2023. Fireworks in maroon color can also be seen when one searches for the phrase "Qatar National Day" on the search engine.

Google went on to describe the atmosphere in Qatar during the national day stating that "homes and buildings are decorated with the white and maroon national flag, just like the one in today's Doodle."

"The colors represent Qatar's core values: pride, solidarity, and loyalty," it further added.

Over the years, Google Doodles have turned into a global phenomenon celebrating heroes, events, culture, places and so much more. Today's Google Doodle featuring the Qatari flag, in line with the occasion of the country's national day, serves as a prime example of the distinguishable feature. According to Google, it produced more than 5,000 doodles over the decades.

Happy National Day, Qatar! Google ahead.