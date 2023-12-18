Wisekey’S Subsidiary, Wise.ART, In Collaboration With GMA, Unveils Innovative Digital Renaissance Initiative In Rome

WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISe, in Collaboration with GMA, Unveils Innovative Digital Renaissance Initiative in Rome

GENEVA/Madrid/Rome – December 18, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, through its subsidiary WISe, a leader in the field of digital art and luxury collectibles, together with GMA, proudly announce the launch of the Digital Renaissance initiative in Rome. This cutting-edge project represents a transformative leap in the promotion, investment, and preservation of art.

WISe and GMA's Digital Renaissance initiative kicks off with the celebrated work of Pedro Sandoval, an artist renowned for his unique blend of contemporary and classical influences. His latest collection, rooted in the heritage of Italian masters and enriched with advanced digital identity techniques, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence, is set to revolutionize the art world. This collection, marks the first phase of the initiative, and it will be showcased at the prestigious GMA venue on Via Del Babuino 78, alongside Pedro Sandoval, heralding a new era in the fusion of digital innovation and traditional art.

In collaboration with artists, collectors, museums, and prestigious galleries, WISe and GMA are thrilled to present the 'Digital Renaissance Project Italy'. From 2024 to the Jubilee year 2025, this ambitious project will digitize the Italian Renaissance artistic heritage, using ultra-high-definition imagery and digital enhancements. This effort is a milestone in transitioning Italian artistic heritage into the digital age, extending its reach to a global audience.

As part of the initiative, an exclusive Renaissance Coin will be launched, providing access to historic art treasures through WISe. This project connects art enthusiasts worldwide via the Internet, allowing them to immerse in and admire this extraordinary artistic heritage, some of which were previously limited to museums and historical sites. This technological breakthrough enables these treasures to be viewed and appreciated globally.

Revolutionizing Art Investments with Artistic Security Tokens: The Renaissance Coin is a revolutionary innovation, distinct from Bitcoins and NFTs. Operating within a regulated framework, these Artistic Tokens offer legal security akin to traditional stocks, providing a reliable and legally compliant art investment option.

Connecting Physical and Digital Worlds: The Artistic Security Tokens uniquely connect physical artworks to their digital counterparts, offering an investment experience that honours the legacy and materiality of art.

Advanced Technology at the Core: The WISe platform employs cutting-edge blockchain technology, including NFTs on the Hedera blockchain, ensuring a secure, efficient, and transparent market for trading luxury collectibles and artworks.

Balancing KYC and Anonymity: The WISe platform innovatively balances Know Your Customer (KYC) regulations with user anonymity, facilitated by the TrustECoin token launching in May, enabling discreet yet compliant NFT trading.

Two Decades of Security and Authenticity: WISeKey, with its vast experience in security and object authentication, ensures maximum security and authenticity for artworks and their digital twins, minimizing the risks of digital counterfeiting.

Strategic Multichain Approach and Global Partnerships: WISeKey's strategic partnerships, including with Hedera, and GMA, the platform for unique NFT rights of the Italian Renaissance, reinforce its unique market position. This multichain approach enhances the platform's capabilities in crypto market expertise and innovative data market offerings.

About Pedro Sandoval:

Pedro José Sandoval (Ciudad Bolívar, July 12, 1964) is a Spanish-Venezuelan artist based in Madrid, Spain. Several time winner of international awards and having mingled with most of the major contemporary artists in Europe, he has been dabbling with NFTs since the mid-90s. His belief is that art must tell a story and the artist must live that story to express it convincingly. Each of his NFT interpretations are drawn from his personal perception of museum masterpieces or his vision of current affairs and society today.

About GMA:

Global Market of Artification (GMA) is an innovative Dubai-based company, focused on offering NFT services. GMA offers a unique tokenisation experience, enabling a new form of investment in world-renowned artworks. The platform enables the creation of an NFT that represents the digital rights of the artwork granted by the artwork's owner through a legal contract. All the transactions are managed by the underlying Ethereum Blockchain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit .

About WISe: WISe platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

