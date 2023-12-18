               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NIA Searches 19 Locations In Terror Module Network


(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at over 19 locations in the country in connection with a radicalised jihadi terror group.

Agency sources said that the searches are underway at over 19 locations since early morning.

The sources said that the searches are in connection with the busting of a major IS jihadi terror group.

Last week, the NIA carried out searches at over 44 locations and arrested 15 people in connection with the IS Module case.

During the searches, the anti-terror probe agency seized large quantities of unaccounted cash, weaponry, sharp implements, sensitive documents, and various digital devices.

NIA officials said the accused were operating in India at the direction of "foreign handlers" and had been actively involved in terror activities in the country.

