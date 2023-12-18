Demi Lovato Gets Engaged To Musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Popstar Demi Lovato has got engaged to musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes after one year of dating.

Demi and Jordan, who went public with their romance in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles, a representative for the singer confirmed, reports people.

Jordan, a 32-year-old songwriter, who first met Demi in January 2022 when they co-wrote her song 'Substance', popped the question with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring.

After a "personal and intimate proposal," Jordan and Demi (who uses she/they pronouns) headed to Craig's, one of their favorite L.A. restaurants, to celebrate with their families.

On Demi's 31st birthday in August, Jordan shared a carousel of sweet selfies and silly videos paying tribute to his now-fiancée.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. you're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it," he captioned the post. "but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing."

Aside from co-writing 'Substance' with Demi, Jordan also shares writing credits on her tracks 'Happy Ending' and 'City of Angels,' all off Demi's eighth album Holy Fvck.

