Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Will Touch USD 1,888.6 Million in 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The nickel cadmium battery market was USD 1,541.6 million in 2023, which will touch USD 1,888.6 million, with a 3.0% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.



The progression of this industry can be primarily ascribed to the rising need for these energy sources in the automobile sector, because of their low cost as well as easy accessibility.



Industry players are continuously trying to include modern technology in these devices, to remain competitive, considering the regular arrival of new technologies.



The vented category, on the basis of cell type, accounted for the larger share in 2023, of 65%. Such types are employed for backup energy in starting the engines of backup turbines, base stations & telecom towers, and for various other applications in railways, mass transit, and aviation.



Moreover, in 2023, the sealed category was a significant contributor to the industry. This is because of the technological developments that have resulted in the formation of sealed, small, rechargeable batteries, which are commonly low maintenance, needing only the regular replacement of the water in the electrolyte.



In 2023, the C type category, based on type, was the largest contributor to the nickel cadmium battery market, with approximately 25% share. Various daily household products like flashlights, toys, smartphones, musical instruments, and laptops utilize dry-cell batteries in the standard size, called C batteries. Moreover, C variants are extensively utilized owing to their high power density as well as long shelf life.



The industrial category, based on end use, led the industry in 2023. Sectors such as power, oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and mining extensively employ these batteries. To provide power for critical loads, guarantee data security, and control shutdown processes in these sectors, the batteries need to offer continuous and safe operations.





