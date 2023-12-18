Shaggy 'Didn't Want To Overstay His Welcome’ In Music

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer Shaggy says he "didn't want to overstay (his) welcome" in music as he added that trying new things is the secret to achieving "longevity" in a showbiz career.

The 'It Wasn't Me' hitmaker has enjoyed major success in showbiz over the course of the last 30 years but has turned his attention away from music in recent times and explained that the decision to do other things is all part of a plan to achieve "longevity" in the industry, reports co.

He told E! News: "I've been lucky to have gone through this multiple times. I was lucky to go through that roller coaster ride of the fanning-out, the craziness. Everything for me is strategic. You go to your aunt's house and she's happy to see you.

“She's making your bed, she's cooking for you. You stay there for two weeks, (then) she's like, 'Alright, you're cooking for yourself, you need to take out the garbage.' You don't want to overstay your welcome. That's part of what's known as longevity, and this is why I'm here."

Away from music, the 'Angel' hitmaker, whose real name is Orville Richard Burrell, starred as Sebastian in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid Live!' in 2019.

He hopes to continue doing more theatrical work but will return to his roots when the time is right before said that he is always aware of where both himself and his audience are within the market.

He said: "I'll take myself away from the scene, do some theatre. And then we'll come back in when the time is right."

"You just kind of know where you are, you look at the market -- the market is always changing. The game is always changing. You always look at where your audience is.”

--IANS

dc/prw