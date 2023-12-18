New Strategy Eyes More Educational Streams

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The third National Development Strategy 2023-2030 for the education sector focuses on creating new educational streams to meet the requirements of the job market, said a top official.

“The strategy aims at providing education to all in Qatar and creating new educational streams for schools,” said Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said that a third stream, technology, was added to the school curriculum which previously had two streams - science and art.

“The strategy includes programmes and initiatives for the students in kindergartens as every child in Qatar must have access to education which is a top priority for the Ministry,” said Al Nuaimi. He said that the strategy focused on education for all, from childhood until after university and continuing education.

“This is in addition to providing opportunities in university educational systems as well as ensuring sustainability in the programmes empowering students to serve the nation and society,” said Al Nuaimi.

He said that the strategy lists many initiatives including 'Shoroq' initiative for kindergartens to make kindergartens in Qatar a role model and develop it as an entry point for all students to schools.

He said that the second initiative,“My School, My Community,” is to ensure that the school represents society as a whole, enhancing the cooperation of guardians with teachers.

Speaking about the Ministry's programmes to attract Qatari citizens to the teaching profession, Al Nuaimi said that the Ministry launched an initiative to attract and encourage Qatari youth to join the teaching profession.

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education is running the Tomouh programme in cooperation with the College of Education at Qatar University to teach and train students for teaching,” said Al Nuaimi.

During the studies, he said, the students are considered as an employee as they get allowances, and their experience is counted.“Teaching is a respected profession, and the schools need Qatari teachers and leaders,” said Al Nuaimi.

“Tomouh” programme succeeded in attracting competent Qatari teachers to fill positions in government schools. The programme recently received academic accreditation from the International Foundation for the Accreditation of Teacher Programmes.

It allows students to join the programme for four years to obtain a bachelor's degree in the specialisations of the College of Education at Qatar University, and students receive financial benefits during their years of study.

The programme is part of the state's efforts to invest in human resources and build national capabilities, which contributes to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.