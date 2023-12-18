MCIT Invites Nominations For Digital Business Awards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) today announced the opening of nominations for the 2023 Qatar Digital Business Awards, in its seventh year, inviting digital innovators and all companies operating in the digital industry in Qatar to apply for the award and compete in its categories.

Awards are in 10 categories: Best ICT Service Provider; Best Mobile App; Best Cloud Solution; Best Digital Startup; Best Smart Solution; Best SME Digital Transformation; Best E-Commerce Solution; Best Outstanding Achievements in Artificial Intelligence; Best Innovative Use of Big Data and Analytics; and Best Systems Integrators

Reem Mohammed Al Mansoori, MCIT's Assistant Undersecretary for Digital Industry Affairs said:“The Award is a unique platform to honour corporates that have contributed to the development of the digital industry in Qatar. Out of our responsibility to provide the necessary support to local institutions and companies to enhance their ability to develop and compete internationally, we invite all of them to present their innovative projects and seize this important opportunity.”

Submission of nominations can be made at until January 11, 2023.

“We believe that the presence of local companies and local innovators is a vital element in the success of the ICT sector. The Qatar Digital Business Award comes in the pursuit of this goal, as the Ministry stresses the importance of using technology to develop the digital economy, which reflects its commitment to supporting innovation and stimulating progress in the ICT sector. We hope that this award will be an incentive for innovators and local companies to achieve exceptional achievements and contribute to achieving the Ministry's vision for developing the digital sector in the country,” she added.

The Qatar Digital Business Awards, which are open to all companies operating in the digital industry sector in Qatar, come as part of MCIT's commitment to honouring corporate entities, SMEs and startups that have contributed to the development of the digital industry in Qatar and encouraging digital companies to develop their skills, enhance their capabilities, and upgrading the standards and quality of services to compete regionally and internationally.