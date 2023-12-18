Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Until Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Monday are set to slightly decrease, bringing about relatively cold weather conditions across most regions.Moderate weather will be experienced in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba, accompanied by varying cloud cover at different altitudes.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the prevailing winds will be southeast, with a moderate speed that may occasionally strengthen in the eastern parts of the kingdom.On Tuesday, the weather will continue to be relatively cold in most areas, with moderate temperatures expected in the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba. There will be the appearance of low-level clouds, while the prevailing winds will persist from the southeast at a moderate speed.Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, with relatively cold weather prevailing across most regions. The Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba will experience moderate temperatures, accompanied by the presence of high-altitude clouds. The winds will continue blowing from the southeast at a moderate speed.Moving to Thursday, the weather is anticipated to remain relatively cold in most areas, while the Dead Sea, the Jordan Valley, and Aqaba will see moderate temperatures. High-altitude clouds are anticipated, and the southeast winds will persist at a moderate speed.Today's peak temperatures will be between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 24C and lows of 12C.