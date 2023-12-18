Kyrgyzstan's Export Of Cement To Uzbekistan Slides Down

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. Kyrgyzstan
exported 422,260 tons of cement to Uzbekistan from January through
October 2023, which is a decrease of 26.5 percent compared to the
same period in 2022 (574,500 tons), Trend reports.
Data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee reveals
that the value of these exports amounted to $16.812 million,
marking a year-on-year decline of 30.6 percent ($24.212 million in
10M2022).
During this time frame, Kyrgyzstan produced a total of 2.618
million tons of cement, which is a 7.5-percent increase compared to
the same period in 2022 when 2.435 million tons were produced.
In the reported period, Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan
amounted to $231.996 million, showcasing a 24.2 percent increase
compared to the same period in 2022 ($186.812 million).
At the same time, Kyrgyzstan imported goods worth $310.061
million from Uzbekistan, marking a 3.9 percent year-on-year
increase (compared to $298.428 million from January through October
2022).
