Kyrgyzstan's Export Of Cement To Uzbekistan Slides Down


12/18/2023 12:31:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 18. Kyrgyzstan exported 422,260 tons of cement to Uzbekistan from January through October 2023, which is a decrease of 26.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (574,500 tons), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's National Statistical Committee reveals that the value of these exports amounted to $16.812 million, marking a year-on-year decline of 30.6 percent ($24.212 million in 10M2022).

During this time frame, Kyrgyzstan produced a total of 2.618 million tons of cement, which is a 7.5-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 when 2.435 million tons were produced.

In the reported period, Kyrgyzstan's exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $231.996 million, showcasing a 24.2 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($186.812 million).

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan imported goods worth $310.061 million from Uzbekistan, marking a 3.9 percent year-on-year increase (compared to $298.428 million from January through October 2022).

