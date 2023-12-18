Hyundai Eyes Exporting Small Nuclear Reactors To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 18. South Korean
Hyundai Engineering company plans to export small modular reactors
used in the construction of small nuclear power plants in
Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Hyundai said the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding
with the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) to
cooperate in the export of technologies used in small reactors.
According to the memorandum, KAERI will be responsible for
developing designs for future reactors and licensing them, while
Hyundai will be involved in business planning, financing,
engineering and construction work.
"Through this business agreement, preparations for the
full-scale overseas exports will be completed. In the future, the
company will expand its exports to Uzbekistan," Hyundai Engineering
CEO Seung-Hyun Hong said.
The company states that the exported parts will be able to
produce up to 110 MW of energy, while being one-tenth the size of
conventional reactors.
Moreover, due to their compactness, the reactors can be built in
remote and mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, in 2018, Uzbekistan and Russia signed an
intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of
nuclear power plants in the Uzbek regions.
The document provides for the construction of a nuclear power
plant from two VVER-1200 generation '3+' power units with a
capacity of 1200 MW each from the Rosatom corporation.
