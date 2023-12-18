EIB To Explore Investment Opportunities Within Middle Corridor (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 18. The European
Investment Bank (EIB) would like to explore concrete investments
opportunities in the context of Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), a source at the EIB
told Trend .
"We are also exploring operations related to Global Gateway and
the Middle Corridor. Projects include broadband Infrastructure's
expansion in the Southern Caucasus (of regional nature and closely
aligned with Global Gateway priorities), and support to select
critical infrastructure along the Middle Corridor (alternative
supply line to the Northern Corridor passing through Russia)," the
source said.
As the source noted, such projects are relevant to achieve
sustainable connectivity and the transition towards a sustainable,
climate-neutral growth model.
"The EIB in this region focuses on sustainable connectivity and
the transition towards a sustainable, climate-neutral growth model.
On sustainable connectivity, the EIB will focus on operations
related to the Middle Corridor which are closely aligned with the
European Global Gateway strategy and that are complementary to the
substantial EIB support already provided on the East-West corridor
in the Southern Caucasus," the source noted.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries
such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching Europe.
The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the
eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the
longer maritime routes.
