Mastercard To Roll Out New Monetization Solutions To Azerbaijani Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Mastercard, the
global payment system, will come out with new options to accelerate
monetization in the Azerbaijani market soon, Mastercard General
Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal told Trend .
"Last year, MasterCard and Azericard signed a memorandum of
understanding for a strategic data monetization partnership. Since
then, we have been working closely with our strategic partner,
Azericard, to build and develop these solutions. We will be
bringing these to market very shortly. Our ultimate goal is to help
our partners leverage this market's massive data resources to make
more effective and efficient business decisions," Gurdal added.
Azericard and Mastercard want to collaborate on a number of
projects as well as research best global and regional practices for
the development of card business and fintech.
Mastercard is a global technology leader with over 2.3 billion
account holders in 210 countries. Kantar 2023 ranks the company
among the top ten most valuable global brands in the world, with a
market worth of more than $390 billion.
