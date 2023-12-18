Ukraine's Consul General In Lublin Discloses Details Of Driver's Death At Poland Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian truck driver who fell unwell at the Hruszowice passenger service point on the A4 highway on December 16 has died at a hospital in Przemysl, with no third parties involved in his death.

Oleh Kuts, Ukraine's Consul General in Lublin, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

The consul noted that in cooperation with the Polish police, it was established that the 38-year-old Ukrainian driver felt chest pain when he was at the Hruszowice passenger service point and asked for help. While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, the man fainted, so resuscitation measures were started. Later, an ambulance drove the man to a hospital in Przemysl where doctors pronounced the driver dead, ruling out the involvement of third parties.

The driver's family has already been informed of his death.

Kuts noted that the case of the man's death was under the control of the Ukrainian consuls. He expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

This is already the third death of a Ukrainian truck driver since November 6, when Polish haulers started blocking the border with Ukraine.