Defense Ministry Reports Significant Enemy Losses In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From December 11 to 17, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 7,250 Russian servicepersons, destroyed 688 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy's losses over the past week: 7,250 eliminated occupiers, 688 units of weapons and military equipment," Pavliuk said.

According to him, the weapons and military equipment of Russian troops suffered significant losses. In the past week, the enemy lost 103 tanks, 163 armored combat vehicles, 73 artillery systems, 4 multiple launch rocket systems, 4 air defense systems, 143 vehicles, 32 special vehicles.

Ukrainian forces1,250 Russian troops in past 24 hours

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 24 missiles and 142 unmanned aerial vehicles.



As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to December 17, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 346,070 Russian invaders, including 1,250 occupiers in the past day.

Photo: 68th“Oleksa Dovbush” Jaeger Brigade