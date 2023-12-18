Russians Fire 23 Times At Border Area Of Sumy Region In Past Day, Civilian Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, Russian troops shelled the border territories and settlements of Sumy region 23 times.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

“Throughout the day, the Russians shelled the border territories and settlements of Sumy region 23 times. 61 explosions were recorded," the post says.

Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske communities came under enemy fire.

Yunakivka community: the enemy fired mortars (four explosions were recorded).

Krasnopillia community came under enemy mortar shelling (17 explosions) and artillery shelling (8 explosions). Also, the center of Krasnopillia village of Sumy district was shelled with multiple launch rocket systems (two explosions). The enemy shelling killed one civilian and damaged two civilian vehicles and three private houses.

Esman community: mortar shelling (five explosions) was recorded. Seredyna-Buda community:

Russians dropped two mines on the community's territory. There was also tank shelling (two explosions).

Myropillia community: mortar shelling (four explosions). Znob-Novhorodske community: mortar shelling (three explosions). Bilopillia community: the enemy fired mortars (10 explosions).

Velyka Pysarivka community: mortar shelling (four explosions).

As reported by Ukrinform, an 81-year-old man was killed in Russian shelling of the central part of Kherson.