China's Power, Storage Battery Output Up In November

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's output of power batteries and storage batteries saw
rapid expansion in November, according to data from the China
Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Last month, the output of the batteries stood at 87.7
gigawatt-hours (GWh), up 40.7 percent year on year. In the first 11
months, the output rose 41.6 percent year on year to 698.7 GWh.
The sales of the batteries came in at 84.2 GWh last month, up
12.3 percent from October, according to the data.
In November, production and sales of new energy vehicles hit
1.07 million and 1.03 million units, respectively, up 39.2 percent
and 30 percent year on year, said the China Association of
Automobile Manufacturers.
