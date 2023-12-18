Azerbaijan Expands Its Tourism Strategy Regarding Garabagh And East Zangazur

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova, AZERNEWS
The experience of organizing business conferences and
international sports events, which are relevant to the tourism
sector strategy of Azerbaijan, is increasing day by day. This
experience has also had a positive effect on the increase of income
from tourism in the country. For example, in the past three
quarters of 2023, the turnover of mutual tourism services in
Azerbaijan reached 49.4% and amounted to 2.0 billion dollars. This
is stated in the balance of payments of the Azerbaijan Republic at
the end of 9 months of 2023. It was noted that during the reporting
period, a surplus of 0.2 billion dollars was created as a result of
the export of tourism services (1.1 billion dollars) exceeding the
import (0.9 billion dollars). During this period, the number of
Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad increased by 24.7%, and the
number of foreign citizens visiting Azerbaijan increased by 32.1%.
The expansion of tourists in Azerbaijan has been achieved through
following the step-by-step planned strategy.
As a first step, to attract more tourists to Azerbaijan, the
government simplified the visa regime, creating the“ASAN” Visa
System to process electronic visas within three days of application
(three hours with payment of an expedited fee) for citizens of
eligible countries, including the United States. A February 2017
presidential decree created“fast-track” routes, including adding
ASAN payment and visa terminals for entry to Azerbaijan at border
checkpoints from the bordering countries, including Georgia, Iran,
Russia, and Türkiye. In 2018, the Ministry of Culture created an
independent State Tourism Agency to improve state governance in the
relevant sector.
The second component attracting travelers' attention in this
achievement is event tourism. Since 2012, Azerbaijan has focused on
the development of the event tourism industry. That year, the
country hosted the Eurovision Song Contest and FIFA's U-17 Women's
World Cup. In 2015, Azerbaijan hosted the first-ever European Games
and in 2016, Baku began hosting annual Formula One Grand Prix
events at the Baku City Circuit, and the contract was renewed in
2023. Azerbaijan hosted the Islamic Solidarity Games in May 2017.
Moreover, in 2021, Baku hosted multiple matches for the UEFA soccer
championship. This year it hosted the 74th International
Astronautical Congress in October 2023. In 2024, Azerbaijan is
looking to host the International Nomad Games.
These events play a key role in tourism as it is one of the most
developing branches and has become more popular in tourist
destinations as a tool for the revival of the local economy. The
events and festivals are used with great success in many areas as a
tool for attracting tourists, whose trips depend on the season. The
exactly defined even duration encourages the visitors to see
regions, which otherwise they would not attend. These new tourists
bring with them profit, diversification of the market, and
enhancement of profit. Its special attractiveness is due to the
desire for a different experience, which comes from the uniqueness
of the event, which on the other side makes it different from other
places with permanent attractions.
What are the tourism industry's long-term
goals?
On December 8, 2022, the country hosted the "Azerbaijan Tourism
Summit 2022" organized under the organization of the State Tourism
Agency (DTA) and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau to discuss
development trends in the field of tourism, including marketing,
regional development, and tourism policy issues.
Speaking about the importance of the summit and the achievements
in the tourism sector, the Chairman of the State Tourism Agency,
Fuad Nagiyev, said that the main goal was to increase the number of
foreigners visiting Azerbaijan to 4 million in 2026. According to
the Agency head, the goal for the next four years is to increase
the volume of production of the gross domestic product in the
tourist accommodation and public catering sector by 1.5 times
compared to 2019, to achieve an average annual growth of 20 percent
in the tourism sector. He said that increasing the number of local
tourists in the country to 6 million and turning Azerbaijan as a
whole into a sustainable and accessible tourism destination was
among the priority goals. It was noted that targets for 10 main
directions aimed at the comprehensive development of tourism have
been defined. These goals are directed to the implementation of the
tasks provided for in the "Socio-economic Development Strategy of
Azerbaijan in 2022-2026".
Fuad Naghiyev also mentioned the multi-directional measures
implemented to study, realize, and promote the tourism potential of
the territories liberated by the heroic Azerbaijan Army under the
leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev, stressed that tourism
will be one of the leading areas to ensure the livelihood of people
in Garabagh and East Zangezur.
Fuad Naghiyev also mentioned the multi-directional measures
implemented to study, realize, and promote the tourism potential of
the territories liberated by the heroic Azerbaijan Army led by
President Ilham Aliyev, emphasizing that tourism will be one of the
leading areas to ensure people's livelihood in Garabagh and East
Zangazur.
As we witness this year's growth and accomplishments, we can
confidently predict that Azerbaijan will be able to meet its 2026
targets with the current strategy. The success of this year's
tourist activities has been built in large part on the
collaboration of various agencies with the government, which has
yielded positive outcomes. The growing number of tourists can have
a variety of effects on the economic, social, and ecological
spheres of the place of performance. It should also be highlighted
the successful implementation of the procedures outlined in 2022
for the establishment of tourist destinations in Garabagh and East
Zangazur would increase the number of tourists in the future. The
mentioned steps have both economic and social advantages for
tourism, in case they are well-implemented for providing a
permanent unique, and positive experience for the visitors which is
the actual case for Azerbaijan.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107614255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.