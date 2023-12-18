Purpose Earth Goes Global As Anthem Award Finalist

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Purpose Earth Honored as Finalist in 3rd Annual Anthem Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2023 / Purpose Earth , a grant and mentorship program activating purpose-driven projects addressing environmental restoration, community activation and cultural collaboration, has been named an Anthem Awards finalist in the Local Community Engagement category for Education, Art & Culture.

This prestigious award celebrates purpose and mission-driven work from people, companies and organizations worldwide, and is the mark of distinction for social impact excellence. Finalists were selected from 2,000 candidates in 30 countries. Anthem Award Winners are chosen by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences ( ). Members include representatives from notable organizations such as: The Atlantic, Innocence Project, Nike Purpose, RED, the AD Council, NAACP, National Resources Defense Council, Etsy, Global Activism Strategy, Ben & Jerry's and The Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation.

"From innovative projects fighting climate change to impactful calls for equal rights across the globe and best-in-class CSR and ESG efforts, the Anthem Community is a bright light in our uncertain world," said Patricia McLoughlin, Anthem Awards General Manager.

In addition to being selected as a finalist, this year there will be the first Anthem Community Voice Award winner for each category, chosen by the public through online voting from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21 (). Winners are announced Jan. 30, 2024.

Purpose Earth's grant and mentorship program exemplifies the inspiring work McLoughlin and the Anthem Community celebrate. Creative solutions to our environmental and social challenges are being developed on a local level by enormously passionate and capable people who require financial resources and mentorship support rarely available from larger institutions. Purpose Earth's grant and mentorship program amplifies the impact of community and environmentally focused grassroots projects around the world.

Since 2020, Purpose Earth has awarded over $300,000 to 33 projects in 17 countries around the world and engaged in hundreds of hours of mentoring sessions with project leaders, ensuring grantees have guidance in operational strategies to support longevity for long-term impact.

"By investing in the people and organizations working at the local level, Purpose Earth fosters a sustainable and collaborative future on a global scale, whose ripple effect goes far beyond the local communities these projects serve," said Laura Rose, co-founder, Purpose Earth.

