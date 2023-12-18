Over Three Dozens Pakistan's TTP Terrorists Held In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Dec 18 (NNN-ANA) – Afghan caretaker government has arrested over three dozens militants, affiliated with Pakistan's outlawed militant outfit, the Tahrek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), over the past year, a local media outlet reported yesterday.

“More than 35 or 40 persons of Pakistan's TTP are in our custody,” Tolonews quoted, Abdul Matin Qani, the spokesman of the Ministry for Interior Affairs, as saying.

Qani also told the private television channel that, a number of the fighters of the Daesh outfit have also been held in Afghan prisons, but did not give a specific number.

“The Islamic Emirate won't allow any group to use Afghan soil against any country,” the official said.– NNN-ANA