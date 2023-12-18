Kuwaiti Embassy In Argentina Mourns Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassy in Argentina lamented, Sunday, the loss of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, declaring a three-days mourning period and the opening of the condolences book.
A statement by the embassy said that Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Besher and staff expressed their sincere condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad who was a great leader and father figure for Kuwaitis and residents alike.
The statement also expressed condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government, and Kuwaiti people, asserting that His Highness the Amir would continue the legacy of progress and development set by his predecessors.
In the statement, Ambassador Al-Besher affirmed that the death of Sheikh Nawaf was a great loss for the Arab and Islamic nations, indicating that Kuwait and its people would seek solace from Allah Almighty on this great loss. (end)
amm
MENAFN18122023000071011013ID1107614227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.