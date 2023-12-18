Kuwaiti Embassy In Argentina Mourns Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassy in Argentina lamented, Sunday, the loss of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, declaring a three-days mourning period and the opening of the condolences book.

A statement by the embassy said that Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Besher and staff expressed their sincere condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad who was a great leader and father figure for Kuwaitis and residents alike.

The statement also expressed condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the government, and Kuwaiti people, asserting that His Highness the Amir would continue the legacy of progress and development set by his predecessors.

In the statement, Ambassador Al-Besher affirmed that the death of Sheikh Nawaf was a great loss for the Arab and Islamic nations, indicating that Kuwait and its people would seek solace from Allah Almighty on this great loss. (end)

