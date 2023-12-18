Throw Blankets Market Analysis Research Report [2023-2030] | 94 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Throw Blankets Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Throw Blankets from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Household, Hotel, Others) ,Types (Cotton, Rayon, Cotton-Poly Blends, Crushed Velvet, Faux Fur, Others) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Throw Blankets Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Throw Blankets market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Alexander Mcqueen Brahms Mount Ted Baker Tory Burch DownTown Company St Albans Textiles Paul James Sesli Textiles Swans Island Company Melin Tregwynt

Short Description About Throw Blankets Market:

The Global Throw Blankets market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

A throw is a small blanket which is most times a pttle smaller than the normal sized blanket and is associated with decoration. It is often draped over sofas, armchairs, chairs, ottomans, cribs, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Throw Blankets market size is estimated to be worth USD milpon in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD milpon by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Throw Blankets market is estimated at USD milpon in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD milpon and USD milpon by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is Percent in 2022, while Chinese percentage is Percent, and it is predicted that China market share will reach Percent in 2028, traipng a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. As for the Europe Throw Blankets landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD milpon by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is Percent and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period.

Cotton accounting for Percent of the Throw Blankets global market in 2021, is projected to value USD milpon by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Household segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about Percent in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Throw Blankets include Alexander Mcqueen, Brahms Mount, Ted Baker, Tory Burch, DownTown Company, St Albans Textiles, Paul James, Sesp Textiles and Swans Island Company and etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a Percent market share of Throw Blankets in 2021.

This report focuses on Throw Blankets volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Throw Blankets market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Throw Blankets Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Apppcation. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Throw Blankets Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Throw Blankets

Household Hotel Others

What are the types of Throw Blankets available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Throw Blankets market share In 2023.

Cotton Rayon Cotton-Poly Blends Crushed Velvet Faux Fur Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Throw Blankets Market?

This Throw Blankets Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



What are the global trends in the Throw Blankets market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Throw Blankets? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Throw Blankets market?

What Are Projections of Global Throw Blankets Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Throw Blankets? What are the raw materials used for Throw Blankets manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Throw Blankets market? How will the increasing adoption of Throw Blankets for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Throw Blankets market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Throw Blankets market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Throw Blankets Industry?

Throw Blankets Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Throw Blankets market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Throw Blankets industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Throw Blankets Industry.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Throw Blankets

1.2 Classification of Throw Blankets by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Throw Blankets Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Throw Blankets Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Throw Blankets Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Throw Blankets Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Throw Blankets Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Throw Blankets Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Throw Blankets Market Drivers

1.6.2 Throw Blankets Market Restraints

1.6.3 Throw Blankets Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Throw Blankets Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Throw Blankets Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Throw Blankets Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Throw Blankets Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Throw Blankets Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Throw Blankets Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Throw Blankets Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Throw Blankets New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Throw Blankets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Throw Blankets Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Throw Blankets Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Throw Blankets Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Throw Blankets Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Throw Blankets Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Throw Blankets Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Throw Blankets Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Throw Blankets Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Throw Blankets Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Throw Blankets Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

