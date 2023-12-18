Cancer Drug Therapy Market Growth Research Report [2023-2030] | 116 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Cancer Drug Therapy Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Cancer Drug Therapy from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2)) ,Types (Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Cancer Drug Therapy Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Cancer Drug Therapy market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Amgen / Allergan Argos Therapeutics AstraZeneca Aveo Pharmaceuticals Bayer Exelixis Incyte Merck Roche Bristol-Myers Squibb Eisai Exelixis Genentech (Roche) Novartis Pfizer Prometheus Labs

The Global Cancer Drug Therapy market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Kidney cancer or renal cancer is one of the ten most frequently diagnosed cancers, found mainly in people aged 60 or above. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society (ACS), 61,560 new kidney cancer cases and 14,080 deaths would occur in 2015. Due to the increasing prevalence with no cure of this deadly disease, till date, there is an imminent need for effective kidney cancer drugs.

The renal cancer drug therapy market has witnessed a dramatic change in its treatment paradigm over the last three decades. Although, there are a variety of treatment options available, innovators have now shifted their focus towards more targeted therapies and immunotherapies. The market is primarily driven by lifestyle affecting factors such as reduced physical activity, excessive smoking and drinking. Rising aging population and the mounting prevalence of kidney cancer cases are some of the additional factors boosting the growth of the market. Strong pipeline and fast-emerging treatments are expected to further boost the market during the analysis period. However, high cost of drugs, looming off-patents and uncertain reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are likely to restrain the market growth.

Winning a physicians confidence regarding the cost, efficacy and dosage would lead to a higher acceptance of drugs in the market. Additionally, immunotherapies would emerge as an opportunity for innovators in the kidney cancer drugs market. Furthermore, untapped geographies with a high undiagnosed patient base would offer lucrative opportunities for the innovators in future. However, overcoming the generic drugs competition would be a key challenge for the leading innovators.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cancer Drug Therapy market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Targeted Therapy accounting for Percent of the Cancer Drug Therapy global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Angiogenesis Inhibitors segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Cancer Drug Therapy market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Cancer Drug Therapy are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Cancer Drug Therapy landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Cancer Drug Therapy include Amgen / Allergan, Argos Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Exelixis, Incyte, Merck and Roche, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

Cancer Drug Therapy market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cancer Drug Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Angiogenesis Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors Monoclonal Antibodies Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2)

Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Immunotherapy



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Cancer Drug Therapy market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Cancer Drug Therapy industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Cancer Drug Therapy Industry.

