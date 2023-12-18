Aromatherapy Candles Market Analysis Research Report [2023-2030] | 112 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Aromatherapy Candles Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Aromatherapy Candles from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Bedroom, Office, Toilet, Others) ,Types (Vegetable Wax Aromatherapy Candles, Paraffin Wax Aromatherapy Candles, Others) , and By Regional Outlook. The Aromatherapy Candles market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

CarriÃ ̈re FrÃ ̈res Jo Malone London ESPA Diptyque Aquiesse Cire Trudon Byredo Molton Brown VOLUSPA Atelier Cologne Neom Organics London Archipelago Botanicals Fresh Acqua Di Parma Compagnie de Provence L:A BRUKET Le Labo Tom Ford D.S. and Durga IllumeCandles AromaWorks Fornasetti This Works Tom Dixon Harlem Candle Co. Mad et Len Bath and Body Works Otherland Greentree Home To Summer

Short Description About Aromatherapy Candles Market:

The Global Aromatherapy Candles market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Aromatherapy candle is a general term for candles that contain an indefinite amount of essential oils.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aromatherapy Candles market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Aromatherapy Candles market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is Percent in 2022, while Chinese percentage is Percent, and it is predicted that China market share will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. As for the Europe Aromatherapy Candles landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is Percent and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period.

Vegetable Wax Aromatherapy Candles accounting for Percent of the Aromatherapy Candles global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Bedroom segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about Percent in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Aromatherapy Candles include CarriÃ ̈re FrÃ ̈res, Jo Malone London, ESPA, Diptyque, Aquiesse, Cire Trudon, Byredo, Molton Brown and VOLUSPA, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a Percent market share of Aromatherapy Candles in 2021.

This report focuses on Aromatherapy Candles volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aromatherapy Candles market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Aromatherapy Candles Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Aromatherapy Candles Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Aromatherapy Candles

Bedroom Office Toilet Others

What are the types of Aromatherapy Candles available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Aromatherapy Candles market share In 2023.

Vegetable Wax Aromatherapy Candles Paraffin Wax Aromatherapy Candles Others



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Aromatherapy Candles Market?

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aromatherapy Candles

1.2 Classification of Aromatherapy Candles by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Aromatherapy Candles Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Aromatherapy Candles Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Aromatherapy Candles Market Drivers

1.6.2 Aromatherapy Candles Market Restraints

1.6.3 Aromatherapy Candles Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Aromatherapy Candles Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Aromatherapy Candles Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Aromatherapy Candles Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Aromatherapy Candles Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Aromatherapy Candles Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Aromatherapy Candles Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Aromatherapy Candles Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Aromatherapy Candles New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Aromatherapy Candles Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Aromatherapy Candles Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Aromatherapy Candles Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Aromatherapy Candles Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Aromatherapy Candles Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Aromatherapy Candles Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Aromatherapy Candles Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Aromatherapy Candles Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Aromatherapy Candles Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Aromatherapy Candles Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

