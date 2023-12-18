Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Analysis Research Report [2023-2030] | 116 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Medicinal, Cosmetic Products, Toys, Others) ,Types (General Grade DEHP, Electronic Grade DEHP, Food and Medical DEHP) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Browse Detailed TOC of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market report which is spread across 116 + Pages, Tables and Figures with Charts that provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

BASF UPC Group Bluesail Nan Ya Plastics Aekyung Petrochemical Eastman SABIC LG Chem Perstorp Mitsubishi Chemical Hongxin Chemical Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical Sinopec Jinling Hanwha Chemical Guangdong Rongtai Zhejiang Jianye Chemical Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical

Get a Sample PDF of report -

Short Description About Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market:

The Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Diethylhexyl phthalate, DEHP; dioctyl phthalate, DOP) is an organic compound with the formula C6H4(CO2C8H17)2. DEHP is the most common member of the class of phthalates, which are used as plasticizers. It is the diester of phthalic acid and the branched-chain 2-ethylhexanol. This colorless viscous liquid is soluble in oil, but not in water.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, General Grade DEHP accounting for Percent of the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Medicinal segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) include BASF, UPC Group, Bluesail, Nan Ya Plastics, Aekyung Petrochemical, Eastman, SABIC, LG Chem and Perstorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Scope and Segment

Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Get a Sample Copy of the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Report 2023

What are the factors driving the growth of the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)

Medicinal Cosmetic Products Toys Others

What are the types of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market share In 2023.

General Grade DEHP Electronic Grade DEHP Food and Medical DEHP



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market?

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -

This Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions



What are the global trends in the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market?

What Are Projections of Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)? What are the raw materials used for Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market? How will the increasing adoption of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Industry?

Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Industry.

TO KNOW HOW COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR WILL IMPACT THIS MARKET - REQUEST SAMPLE

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)

1.2 Classification of Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Drivers

1.6.2 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Restraints

1.6.3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP) Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

Purchase this report (Price 4900 USD for a single-user license) -

About Us:

360 Research Reports is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. At 360 Research Reports, our objective is providing a platform for many top-notch market research firms worldwide to publish their research reports, as well as helping the decision makers in finding most suitable market research solutions under one roof. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.