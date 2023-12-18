Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Analysis Research Report [2023-2030] | 103 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Aluminum Beverage Packaging from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Beer, Carbonated Drinks, Others) ,Types (DRD (Draw and Redraw) Cans, DWI (Drawn and Wall Ironed) Cans) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Aluminum Beverage Packaging market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Ball Corporation Crown Holdings Ardagh group Toyo Seikan Can Pack Group Silgan Holdings Inc Daiwa Can Company Baosteel Packaging ORG Technology ShengXing Group CPMC Holdings Hokkan Holdings Showa Aluminum Can Corporation United Can (Great China Metal) Kingcan Holdings Jiamei Food Packaging Jiyuan Packaging Holdings

Short Description About Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market:

The Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Aluminum Beverage Packaging are developed in replaced of three-piece cans that cause lead pollution. The two-piece can is a packaging container with the bottom end and the body shaped from one sheet of metal by deep drawing, with a second end seamed to the can to close it and form a complete package for sale. As the whole can is composed of two pieces, it is known as the two-piece can. The Aluminum Beverage Packaging are widely applied for carbonated drinks, beer and drinks with Nitrogen (juice, coffee, tea, sport drinks).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aluminum Beverage Packaging market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Aluminum Beverage Packaging market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is Percent in 2022, while Chinese percentage is Percent, and it is predicted that China market share will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. As for the Europe Aluminum Beverage Packaging landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is Percent and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period.

DRD (Draw and Redraw) Cans accounting for Percent of the Aluminum Beverage Packaging global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Beer segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about Percent in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of Aluminum Beverage Packaging include Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Ardagh group, Toyo Seikan, Can Pack Group, Silgan Holdings Inc, Daiwa Can Company, Baosteel Packaging and ORG Technology, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a Percent market share of Aluminum Beverage Packaging in 2021.

This report focuses on Aluminum Beverage Packaging volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Beverage Packaging market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Aluminum Beverage Packaging

Beer Carbonated Drinks Others

What are the types of Aluminum Beverage Packaging available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Aluminum Beverage Packaging market share In 2023.

DRD (Draw and Redraw) Cans DWI (Drawn and Wall Ironed) Cans



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market?

Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Aluminum Beverage Packaging market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Aluminum Beverage Packaging industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Aluminum Beverage Packaging Industry.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminum Beverage Packaging

1.2 Classification of Aluminum Beverage Packaging by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type in 2021

1.3 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030

1.4 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Drivers

1.6.2 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Restraints

1.6.3 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company Aluminum Beverage Packaging Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.2 Top 10 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Players Market Share in 2021

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 Aluminum Beverage Packaging New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2017-2023)

4.2 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)

5.2 Global Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue by Type (2017-2030)

6.2 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue by Application (2017-2030)

6.3 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Aluminum Beverage Packaging Revenue by Country (2017-2030)

6.3.2 United States Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.3 Canada Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

6.3.4 Mexico Aluminum Beverage Packaging Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

