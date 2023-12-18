Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Growth Research Report [2023-2030] | 106 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

" Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Market " Research Report Provides Detailed Historical Analysis of Global market for Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes from 2017 2022, and provides Extensive Market Forecasts From 2023 2030 By Applications (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Diabetes, Other) ,Types (Gastrostomy Tube, Nasoenteric Tube, Other) , and By Regional Outlook. The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. The Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

The Global Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Enteral feeding refers to the delivery of a nutritionally complete feed, containing protein, carbohydrate, fat, water, minerals and vitamins, directly into the stomach, duodenum or jejunum. A feeding tube is a medical device used to provide nutrition to people who cannot obtain nutrition by mouth, are unable to swallow safely, or need nutritional supplementation. The state of being fed by a feeding tube is called gavage, enteral feeding or tube feeding. Placement may be temporary for the treatment of acute conditions or lifelong in the case of chronic disabilities. A variety of feeding tubes are used in medical practice. They are usually made of polyurethane or silicone. The diameter of a feeding tube is measured in french units (each french unit equals 0.33 millimeters). They are classified by site of insertion and intended use.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Gastrostomy Tube accounting for Percent of the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Oncology segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes include Abbott, Boston Scientific, BD, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, Nestle, Danone, Fresenius Kabi and Halyard Health, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes

Oncology Gastroenterology Neurology Diabetes Other

Gastrostomy Tube Nasoenteric Tube Other



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What are the global trends in the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market?

What Are Projections of Global Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes? What are the raw materials used for Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market? How will the increasing adoption of Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Industry?

Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Medical Enteral Feeding Tubes Industry.

