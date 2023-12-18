Quinoa Protein Market Growth Research Report [2023-2030] | 107 Pages

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Andean Naturals Inc CK Ingredients Active Concepts LLC Equinom BI Nutraceuticals Organic Meets Good (OMG) Formulator Sample Shop Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech St. Charles Trading YT Biochem

The Global Quinoa Protein market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Quinoa protein is derived from the quinoa, which is a high nutritionally dense and balanced grain-like crop. Quinoa proteins act as a complete protein which contains all the nine essential amino acids and meet the high protein demands of consumers. Quinoa protein can be utilized in different food and beverage applications such as soups, sauces, gravies, juices, smoothies, dairy products, and others. Additionally, quinoa protein is also beneficial to use in dietary supplements owing to its health and nutritional benefits.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Quinoa Protein market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of Percent during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Organic accounting for Percent of the Quinoa Protein global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised Percent CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Food and Beverages segment is altered to an Percent CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Quinoa Protein market size is valued at USD million in 2021, while the US and Europe Quinoa Protein are USD million and USD million, severally. The proportion of the US is Percent in 2021, while China and Europe are Percent and Percent respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach Percent in 2028, trailing a CAGR of Percent through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR Percent, Percent, and Percent respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Quinoa Protein landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of Percent over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Quinoa Protein include Andean Naturals Inc, CK Ingredients, Active Concepts LLC, Equinom, BI Nutraceuticals, Organic Meets Good (OMG), Formulator Sample Shop, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech and St. Charles Trading and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately Percent in terms of revenue.

Quinoa Protein market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quinoa Protein market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Quinoa Protein Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Quinoa Protein

Food and Beverages Nutrition Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Others

What are the types of Quinoa Protein available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Quinoa Protein market share In 2023.

Organic Conventional



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Which regions are leading the Quinoa Protein Market?

What are the global trends in the Quinoa Protein market? Would the market witness an increase or decline in the demand in the coming years?

What is the estimated demand for different types of products in Quinoa Protein? What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for Quinoa Protein market?

What Are Projections of Global Quinoa Protein Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

Where will the strategic developments take the industry in the mid to long-term?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Quinoa Protein? What are the raw materials used for Quinoa Protein manufacturing?

How big is the opportunity for the Quinoa Protein market? How will the increasing adoption of Quinoa Protein for mining impact the growth rate of the overall market?

How much is the global Quinoa Protein market worth? What was the value of the market In 2020?

Who are the major players operating in the Quinoa Protein market? Which companies are the front runners?

Which are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Quinoa Protein Industry?

Quinoa Protein Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Quinoa Protein market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Quinoa Protein industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

Our studies analysts will assist you to get custom designed info to your report, which may be changed in phrases of a particular region, utility or any statistical info. In addition, we're constantly inclined to conform with the study, which triangulated together along with your very own statistics to make the marketplace studies extra complete for your perspective.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on this Quinoa Protein Industry.

